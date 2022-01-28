Report: N.J. COVID relief fund for excluded workers didn’t go far enough

A New Jersey fund set up to assist undocumented immigrants and other workers who aren’t eligible for other forms of pandemic aid did not go far enough to help those in need, according to a report from New Jersey Policy Perspective released Thursday.

“New Jersey undocumented immigrants have gone almost two years without federal relief or unemployment benefits, despite being among the hardest hit communities by the pandemic,” said NJPP Research Director Nicole Rodriguez, who authored the report.

The Excluded New Jerseyans Fund was established last May by the Murphy administration, which originally earmarked $40 million in federal CARES Act funding to be spent by Dec. 31, 2021.

The state put in an additional $10 million from the federal American Rescue Plan to fund the program through the end of January, but New Jersey Policy Perspective also found the state diverted $34 million from the program and reallocated it to pay for other expenses.

A spokesperson for Gov. Phil Murphy said the state risked losing the CARES Act funds if it didn’t spend the money by that date and it received fewer applications for the Excluded New Jerseyans program than expected.

“The additional funds will go toward eligible state expenses — likely payroll and various department costs incurred due to COVID in the eligible timeframe,” the governor’s office said in a statement.