New Jersey is one step closer to creating a memorial in honor of frontline workers who died from the coronavirus.

The General Assembly passed a measure that would establish the COVID-19 Frontline and Healthcare Worker Memorial Commission.

The Commission would be tasked with designing and constructing the memorial.

Under the proposal, Gov. Murphy would be responsible for appointing nine members of the public to serve on the commission.