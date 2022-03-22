The New Jersey Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday unanimously advanced a proposal that would make sexual extortion — the use of explicit images to extort a victim — a crime.

Supporters said it would especially protect minors and people with disabilities from being threatened or coerced into sending sexually explicit photos or videos against their will.

“This bill puts some real teeth in the existing laws and will significantly help young victims who are reluctant to report abuses due to fear or embarrassment,” said Senate minority leader Sen. Steven Oroho (R-24). “This legislation also sends a powerful message — New Jersey will not tolerate sexual bullying.”

Oroho is the bill’s primary sponsor.

Speaking at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Monday afternoon, Sen. Fred Madden (D-4), another main sponsor said sexual extortion is a major issue facing young people.

“It’s bizarre … the electronic mechanisms that are used today. And to use these to extort our teens and our disabled is basically unconscionable, quite frankly, sexual extortion is real. And it’s voluminous,” Madden said.