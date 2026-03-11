From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Officials say an Ocean County man shot and killed his wife and her parents before turning the gun on himself Tuesday in an apparent murder-suicide.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said in a release that Vaughn Stewart, 37, of Maplewood, fatally shot his wife, Deonna Stewart, 38, and her parents, Allan Russell, 61, and Michelle Russell, 60, before he died of suicide.

Prosecutors said Berkeley Township police first responded to a report of shots fired at a residence on Fairwood Drive around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the office, officers saw Vaughn Stewart entering the residence and then heard additional gunfire inside. When police went inside, the officers found the Russells shot to death and Vaughn Stewart dead after shooting himself in the head, prosecutors wrote. Three children were found unharmed inside the house.