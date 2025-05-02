Second person arrested in connection with Ocean County, N.J. wildfire

A 17-year-old has been taken into custody. The teen is facing arson charges in connection to the Jones Road wildfire that started April 22.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • May 2, 2025
The Jones Road wildfire burns in Ocean County, New Jersey

The Jones Road wildfire, which has impacted Ocean and Lacey townships in Ocean County, burns in New Jersey. (Courtesy of New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A second person has been arrested in connection to the Jones Road wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey.

The prosecutor’s office announced on Friday that a 17-year-old was taken into custody and charged on Thursday. Because he is a juvenile, his name was not released.

The teen is facing arson, aggravated arson and hindering apprehension in connection to the fire that started on April 22.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Joseph Kling, 19, has also been charged with arson. The prosecutor’s office also said Friday that Kling is facing an additional charge for allegedly hindering apprehension.

They are both accused of setting wooden pallets on fire and leaving the area unattended.

Kling is expected in court on Friday.

Related Content

The fire has grown to more than 15,000 acres and is still burning. Officials now say that it is 80% contained.

Officials said the fire is believed to be the second-worst in the last two decades, smaller only than a 2007 blaze that burned 26 square miles.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate