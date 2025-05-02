Second person arrested in connection with Ocean County, N.J. wildfire

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A second person has been arrested in connection to the Jones Road wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey.

The prosecutor’s office announced on Friday that a 17-year-old was taken into custody and charged on Thursday. Because he is a juvenile, his name was not released.

The teen is facing arson, aggravated arson and hindering apprehension in connection to the fire that started on April 22.

Joseph Kling, 19, has also been charged with arson. The prosecutor’s office also said Friday that Kling is facing an additional charge for allegedly hindering apprehension.

They are both accused of setting wooden pallets on fire and leaving the area unattended.

Kling is expected in court on Friday.