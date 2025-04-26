From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The Jones Road wildfire which, as of 4 p.m. Friday, engulfed 15,300 acres, was reported by a spotter in the Cedar Bridge Fire Tower at around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. At that time, the flames fanned across 10–20 acres. Trevor Raynor, a division forest fire warden with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, said despite “a big show of force to contain the fire,” which included dispatching aircraft, the fire grew.

“Our initial attack efforts failed because of extreme fire behavior, dry, droughty fuels, spring fire season, windy, low [relative humidity,]” he said.

At one point, the blaze burned past the Garden State Parkway and reached Route 9. Both of the major highways had closed late Tuesday through Wednesday morning. More than 24 hours after the initial report, the fire had consumed more than 11,000 acres and was about a third of the way contained.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said he is confident that 19-year-old Joseph Kling started the fire, but did not disclose whether it was the result of a bonfire or criminal mischief. Kling was arrested Wednesday and is being held at the Ocean County Jail.

Jones Road wildfire could rival a blaze from 2007

New Jersey Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette said Wednesday that he expected the Jones Road wildfire to be the largest one in the state in nearly 20 years.

On May 15, 2007, an F-16 on a training mission from an Atlantic City airbase dropped a flare at the Warren Grove Gunnery Range in Ocean County. William J. Donnelly, chief of the state Forest Fire Service, said the flare torched more than 17,000 acres.

New Jersey recorded twice as many wildfires in 2025, to date

As of Wednesday, Donnelly said there have been 662 wildfires since the start of the year with 16,572 acres burned. For the same period in 2024, there were 310 wildfires that engulfed 315 acres. Historically, April 20 is the peak of the spring fire season.

Last year, above-average rainfall kept the spring fire season calm. However, New Jersey remains in “drought warning” status. In addition to the ongoing dry spell, low humidity and winds, fighting this fire has been more difficult, according to fire warden Raynor.

Dr. Matthew Aiello-Lammens, an ecologist and associate professor of environmental studies and sciences at Pace University, said dry conditions provide more dry material to burn.

“The drier the material, the faster it’ll burn and the more easily it’ll burn,” he said, adding that you also have to factor in wind conditions. ”High winds will cause fires to spread rapidly, and in some cases, increase the severity of the fires as well.”

Overall, experts say climate change is factoring into longer fire seasons in the Garden State. State officials have said they are starting to fight fires as soon as mid-February and are continuing to fight them into early July. Research from Climate Central found North Jersey and the coastal area of New York have added around 10 days of fire weather since 1973, while South Jersey added around four days.