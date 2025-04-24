From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Ocean County and New Jersey officials said Thursday they have arrested an Ocean Township man in connection to the Jones Road wildfire that sparked Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors in Ocean County have charged 19-year-old Joseph Kling with aggravated arson and arson. He is being held at the Ocean County Jail.

According to a joint statement from officials, Kling allegedly set wooden pallets on fire and left the area without extinguishing the flame. Investigators said they tracked down the origin of the fire using GPS and determined that it was deliberately set by an improperly extinguished bonfire.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the wildfire has consumed 15,000 acres and is 50% contained.