Raging wildfire forces evacuations, closures of Garden State Parkway

A raging wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey, has forced several evacuations and the closure of the Garden State Parkway.

Officials say Ocean Township residents on Wells Mills Road from Bryant Road to the Garden State Parkway are being asked to evacuate.

The wildfire was reported Tuesday at the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area in neighboring Barnegat Township.

The blaze has grown to 1,200 acres in size and is 0% contained, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said just after 5 p.m. Sixteen structures being threatened along Bryant Road and Wells Mills Road have been evacuated.

Closures on the Parkway

North and southbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway are closed between exits 62 and 80.

According to the Barnegat Township Police Department, the northbound entrance to the Parkway is closed in Barnegat Township. The highway is also closed between Lacey Township and Barnegat Township in both directions, as well as northbound from Stafford Township due to fire fighting efforts.