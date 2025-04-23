Raging wildfire forces evacuations, closures of Garden State Parkway
The fire has grown to 1,200 acres in size and is 0% contained, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said in a 5 p.m. update.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
A raging wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey, has forced several evacuations and the closure of the Garden State Parkway.
Officials say Ocean Township residents on Wells Mills Road from Bryant Road to the Garden State Parkway are being asked to evacuate.
The wildfire was reported Tuesday at the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area in neighboring Barnegat Township.
The blaze has grown to 1,200 acres in size and is 0% contained, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said just after 5 p.m. Sixteen structures being threatened along Bryant Road and Wells Mills Road have been evacuated.
Closures on the Parkway
North and southbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway are closed between exits 62 and 80.
According to the Barnegat Township Police Department, the northbound entrance to the Parkway is closed in Barnegat Township. The highway is also closed between Lacey Township and Barnegat Township in both directions, as well as northbound from Stafford Township due to fire fighting efforts.
The Parkway is closed both directions between exits 63 and 80 because of the Jones Road Wildfire.— Garden State Parkway (@GSParkway) April 22, 2025
Other closures in place:
- Garden State Parkway in the area of Exit 69, Waretown, closed in both directions
- Rt. 532 (Wells Mills Road) between Rt. 72 and the Garden State Parkway
- Bryant Road is closed between Wells Mills Road (Rt. 532) and Rt. 539
- Jones Road is closed between Rt. 532 and Bryant Road.
WILDFIRE UPDATE: Jones Road Wildfire - Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area - Barnegat Twp, Ocean County— New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) April 22, 2025
New Jersey Forest Fire Service remains on scene of a wildfire burning at the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area in Barnegat Twp, Ocean County. pic.twitter.com/t5K1R7t9c9
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
