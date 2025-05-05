This story originally appeared on 6abc

The Jones Road Wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey, is now 90% contained, as of Monday, according to the New Jersey Fire Service.

Crews are crediting the half-inch of rain that fell over the southern region of the fire over the weekend. More passing rain on Monday may also help containment efforts, officials added.

The fire, which broke out on April 22, has burned 15,300 acres. It led to the evacuation of homes and put many in southern Ocean County at risk as flames moved closer to homes and thick smoke filled the air.