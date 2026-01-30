This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A potential blizzard is headed to the Southeast this weekend, impacting the Carolinas, Georgia, Virginia and Tennessee.

A “bomb cyclone,” or a rapidly intensifying storm, is forming off the Carolinas Friday night into Saturday. The storm could bring powerful winds, which may lead to blizzard conditions.

While it is still too early to predict exact snow totals, it appears that much of northern South Carolina, nearly all of North Carolina and southern Virginia will get 3 to 8 inches of snow between Friday night and Sunday morning. Some areas could even get near 1 foot of snow, especially along the North Carolina coast, where the heavy snow may last longer.

What about the Philadelphia region?

The storm appears to be mainly a miss for the Philadelphia region.

Once the storm gets going, the latest models show it tracking too far offshore to bring much impact to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, according to AccuWeather.

How much snow?

Locally, we will see about a coating of snow in places like Dover, Delaware, and Millville, New Jersey, and eastward to the coast Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Winds along the coast will gust 40-50 mph, and we will get some beach erosion with the wave action from the powerful storm offshore.

Coastal flooding is not looking like a big issue. We will have some minor tidal flooding, but the winds appear more parallel to the coast than onshore, so water will not pile up as much as it would if the storm tracked closer.

The high tide of greatest concern looks to be Sunday morning, around 7 to 8 a.m., along the ocean front.