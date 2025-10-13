Jersey Shore braces for potentially highest water levels in decade as nor’easter delivers final blow

A whole section of road on Route 322 in Egg Harbor Township is closed to traffic due to flooding.

Levels at Cape May, New Jersey, are projected to reach over 8 feet on Monday and would be the third-highest on record and the highest since January 2016.

“We saw really bad flooding earlier [Sunday], like the beach was all the way up to the beginning of the walkway there,” said Andy Chermela, from Lafayette Hill.

“The wind is so strong,” said Scott Hartranft of Somers Point. “I’ve been down here many a times before but never this strong.”

Some New Jersey Transit bus and rail services are also suspended through Monday, the service said, citing safety concerns from the storm.

New video shows floodwaters taking over streets at the Jersey Shore.

The storm’s force could be felt along the boardwalk, where debris was scattered and waves crashed against the shore.

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency activated the state National Guard to help with any storm-related issues, DEMA announced in a news release Sunday. A voluntary evacuation order was issued for the town of Bowers Beach, where the Murderkill River flows into Delaware Bay.

When will it end?

Strong winds gusting up to 45 mph will continue to lash the coast as the storm crawls north through Monday. Some of the strongest gusts through Monday afternoon are expected from New Jersey into southern New England.

These wind gusts are as strong as what a tropical storm produces, despite this storm not being classified as one.

Winds should begin to subside Monday night into Tuesday as the storm pulls away from the coast.

Some of the storm’s heaviest rain has already soaked the Carolinas, but the Northeast will continue to see showers Monday.

The nor’easter will finally pull away from the coast Tuesday. High pressure will build in behind the storm, resulting in dry weather and decreasing winds.

Around 12,000 customers in New Jersey are without power early Monday, according to Poweroutage.us.

Travel Impacts

Rainfall and gusty winds could cause more delays at Northeast airports Monday.

The storm caused long delays and ground delays at times Sunday at Boston Logan, New York’s John F. Kennedy, Washington, DC, Reagan National, Newark Liberty, and Philadelphia airports, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Thousands of flights were delayed nationwide Sunday.

CNN contributed to this report.