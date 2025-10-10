New Jersey declares State of Emergency ahead of weekend nor’easter

“Starting on Sunday, a dangerous coastal storm will begin to move past our state with extreme weather conditions for several counties, especially those on the Shore,” said Acting Governor Way.

“In preparation for this storm, I am issuing a State of Emergency for all 21 counties out of an abundance of caution, authorizing our state’s emergency services personnel to activate as necessary. I urge all New Jerseyans to exercise caution, monitor local weather forecasts and warnings, stay informed on evacuation protocols, and remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary.”

The state of emergency will be in effect until “it is determined that an emergency no longer exists,” officials said.

The storm is expected to develop by the weekend off the Southeast coast as it moves north on Saturday, turning into a nor’easter.

Forecasters say it will bring up to three inches of heavy rain, up to 60 mph gusty winds, as well as coastal flooding on Sunday into Monday, and even Tuesday.

The storm might grow stronger and move quickly up the East Coast, hitting Maryland, the Jersey Shore, Philadelphia, New York City, Long Island, Connecticut and Boston on Sunday and Monday.

Or the storm could move slowly and target the coasts of the Carolinas, Maryland and Delaware.

The exact path is expected to become more clear by Friday afternoon.