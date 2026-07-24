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An art exhibition opening young eyes to Philadelphia’s civic landmarks is getting a second life.

“Fresh Perspectives,” a show featuring student work inspired by the nation’s 250th anniversary, has been extended at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and will move to City Hall later this year.

Organizers and educators say the project shows how creating artwork can foster civic engagement in children.

“We’ve never done anything like this before,” said Keisha Jordan, president and CEO of Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia, which instigated the project.

In the run-up to the semiquincentennial celebration this summer, more than 350 elementary and middle school students from 12 Philadelphia private schools turned their attention to Philadelphia civic landmarks and made their own artwork from them.

“We had the idea when all of the celebrations started being planned around the 250th anniversary of our country, and we really wanted to have an opportunity to get young people involved,” Jordan said.