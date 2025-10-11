The Philadelphia region faces hurricanes, floods and house fires. Here’s how to pack a go-bag
Packing a go-bag ahead of time can help your family during an evacuation.
Picture this: A hurricane is barreling toward your community, and local emergency managers are telling people to evacuate. You decide to pack your family and pets into the car and hit the road. What do you bring with you?
You could decide what to bring in the moment. Or you could decide before disaster strikes.
Disaster experts say packing a go-bag or emergency kit ahead of time is a good way to reduce stress during an evacuation, keep your family safe and comfortable if you’re displaced and even help you recover from a disaster.
“You never know when something could happen,” said Taylor Quinland, project manager for place-based initiatives with Philadelphia’s Office of Sustainability. “You don’t want to get caught in a situation where you’re suddenly having to think about what you need, when you need it.”
Here’s what to consider when packing a go-bag.
What is a go-bag?
A go-bag is meant to provide your family with essentials in the event that you have to leave your home during a disaster such as a storm, flood or tornado. Go-bags can also work for other emergencies, such as power outages, gas leaks or a house fire next door.
“You may have a few hours to prepare. You may have just a few minutes,” said Alyssa Provencio, a professor of political science and director of the disaster management certificate at the University of Central Oklahoma. “That’s when a go-bag is really helpful.”
Go-bags can be useful when evacuating to a public shelter or to a friend’s house, Provencio said.
The supplies in your go-bag should last your family around 72 hours, said Jonathan Sury, a senior staff associate at the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University. Anything beyond that and the bag may get too heavy to carry.
“The items in the go-bag are really to help protect and preserve you and your family while you are displaced from your home,” Sury said. “They’re stop-gap measures.”
What should I pack in my go-bag?
Experts recommend items including:
- Bottled water. The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends one gallon per person per day, but this can get heavy. “Be realistic,” Provencio said, adding that a portable water filter may be a good option.
- Nonperishable, calorie-dense food. Lightweight options like protein bars work better than canned food, said Tricia Wachtendorf, a professor of sociology and director of the Disaster Research Center at the University of Delaware. Don’t forget pet food if you’ll be evacuating with a furry friend.
- A paper copy of important phone numbers, such as those of family, neighbors, doctors, your children’s school or your veterinarian. “So that, if your phone dies, if you lose your phone, you can use somebody else’s,” Wachtendorf said.
- Essential medications. FEMA recommends talking with your doctor or pharmacist about creating an emergency supply. If a family member takes multiple medications, make sure to write all the names and dosages down, Sury said. If you’re not able to set aside a week’s worth, use a pill organizer to plan out each week’s medications so you can grab the whole thing if you need to leave in a hurry, Provencio said.
- Phone charger and portable power bank. “We’re so dependent upon our digital devices,” Sury said. “Having the ability to charge those and keep them charged is also important.”
- Flash drive containing scans of important documents such as your home deed or apartment lease, vaccination records, insurance information, car titles and passports. You can pack paper copies and store this information on mobile devices, too. Include a video tour of your home before a disaster, to make the process of post-disaster insurance claims or applications for assistance easier, Wachtendorf said.
- Cash. “If ATMs go down or, for whatever reason, power’s out, cash is king,” Sury said.
- First aid kit. “Being able to take care of your kid who fell trying to get into the car, taking care of a few scrapes … those small things make a difference when you are trying to find shelter and get to where you need to go,” Wachtendorf said.
- Radio. FEMA recommends a battery-powered or hand-crank version and a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio for hazard alerts.
Other essentials:
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- Tools needed to turn off utilities. FEMA recommends a wrench or pliers
- Paper and pencil
- Personal hygiene items, including hand sanitizer and wipes
Every household’s emergency kit will look different, Provencio said.
“While the general guidance, I think, is a good place to start, I would really also think about what makes sense for you and your family — and use it as a planning tool, rather than just a checklist,” she said.
If you have kids, for example, your go-bag might include stuffed animals and games. If you have an infant, you might need formula and diapers. You may need to update your go-bag as family members age.
Your go-bag doesn’t need to be in a bag, Wachtendorf said. It can also be in a box or other container.
What if I can’t afford to make a go-bag?
Start with the free stuff. Wachtendorf recommends first gathering the information you might need during a disaster, for example, by writing down important phone numbers.
Next, focus on the basic essentials, plus items you may already have on hand.
“You don’t need survival-grade gear,” Wachtendorf said. “What are some extra things around the house that you use on a daily basis and can spare to pack up?”
Shop secondhand. If you need a bag, Wachtendorf recommends getting it from a thrift store.
Keep your eye out for community events where you can pick up go-bag items for free — for example, hand sanitizer, a cheap whistle or glow sticks. Philadelphia’s Office of Sustainability recently gave out mini go-bags during a preparedness workshop in Eastwick.
How else can I prepare for disasters?
Once you assemble your emergency go-bag, don’t stop there, Sury said.
“Just having a bag is not enough,” he said. “You need to have a household emergency preparedness plan.”
Sign up for local emergency alerts, such as through ReadyPhiladelphia.
Think through where you would go if you needed to evacuate and discuss your plans with family members so the whole household is on the same page, Provencio said. This might include agreeing on a meeting place or family communication plan, Sury said.
Make sure to talk with your neighbors to find out whether they’d need help getting out during a disaster, Sury said.
“[It’s] important … that we connect with our neighbors and our community members to make sure that we’re not leaving anybody behind — to make sure people have the help that they need and to get away from the individualistic approach to preparedness,” he said.
