Four people in critical condition after explosion at a Logan Township factory, officials say

People across the area reported feeling the explosion at Savita Naturals in Logan Township.

Smoke billows from a building that exploded in Logan Township, New Jersey

At least six people were injured in a building explosion in Logan Township, N.J. (6abc)

Four people are in critical condition after an explosion at a large commercial building in Logan Township, New Jersey, officials said Wednesday.

The explosion happened at 2:36 p.m. at the Savita Naturals building at 617 Heron Drive, causing extensive damage to the facility and a neighboring property. The cause of the blast is still under investigation.

During a news conference near the blast site, Logan Township Police Chief Joseph Flatley said the “community is safe,” and the air quality will continue to be monitored.

“It was a terrible tragedy that took place out there,” Flatley said. “The investigation is ongoing and further information will be released when it’s available.”

Rebecca Forand, the public information officer for the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, said the company processes cocoa butter for the chocolate industry.

“We do know that a large amount of propane is stored on the premises and used for the production process,” Forand said. “However, the cause of the explosion is currently under investigation. The impact was felt throughout the county and into the tri-state area.”

Emergency management officials lifted a shelter-in-place advisory just before 5 p.m., nearly two hours after it was first issued.

Fire and hazmat personnel remained on the scene Wednesday evening. Videos obtained by 6abc showed a large plume of black smoke rising from a building and first responders extinguishing the flames. Residents across the area reported feeling the explosion.

“In my tenure, I’m in my 25th year, this is the largest industrial accident that I can recall,” Flatley said.

One person from a nearby facility was taken to a local hospital after suffering a “medical emergency” during the response to the blast.

