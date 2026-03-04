From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Four people are in critical condition after an explosion at a large commercial building in Logan Township, New Jersey, officials said Wednesday.

The explosion happened at 2:36 p.m. at the Savita Naturals building at 617 Heron Drive, causing extensive damage to the facility and a neighboring property. The cause of the blast is still under investigation.

During a news conference near the blast site, Logan Township Police Chief Joseph Flatley said the “community is safe,” and the air quality will continue to be monitored.

“It was a terrible tragedy that took place out there,” Flatley said. “The investigation is ongoing and further information will be released when it’s available.”

Rebecca Forand, the public information officer for the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, said the company processes cocoa butter for the chocolate industry.

“We do know that a large amount of propane is stored on the premises and used for the production process,” Forand said. “However, the cause of the explosion is currently under investigation. The impact was felt throughout the county and into the tri-state area.”