PECO natural gas pipelines did not cause Pottstown home explosion, cause remains unknown says PUC

PECO’s natural gas pipelines did not cause the deadly explosion in Pottstown, Montgomery County, last May. That’s the conclusion of a 10-month investigation by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

There is “no evidence that public utility natural gas service contributed to that deadly event,” reads the report.

The explosion destroyed two homes and killed five people, including four children and their grandmother, and injured the children’s two parents.

The investigation into what did cause the explosion is ongoing, and is led by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, which did not return WHYY News’ requests for comment.

Although the PUC’s report indicates the investigation should now focus on the interior of the house, it does not have jurisdiction.

Pottstown Police Chief Michael Markovich said their office has no further information and are awaiting details on the investigation from the ATF.