Inspectors deem more homes uninhabitable after Pottstown, Pa. explosion

Inspectors in Pottstown, Montgomery County have deemed at least half a dozen homes uninhabitable after last week’s explosion that killed five people including four children, and plan to get close to finishing additional inspections Thursday.

Two houses exploded in the deadly blast, and now at least six neighboring houses are deemed unsafe for families to go inside, according to Keith Place, director of the Pottstown Borough of Licensing and Inspection.

Those homes are labeled with warnings from L&I on the front doors that read “uninhabitable/unsafe.”

“At this point in time, even with the inspectors, it is deemed they’re uninhabitable. We have the engineer coming out to verify that and do a documented report,” Place said.

Place also said more homes could potentially be deemed uninhabitable once the engineer completes inspections.

Teams looked at dozens of homes Wednesday.

“We looked at a total of 40 some properties today and I think there is an additional three on top of the first six that we want to have the structural engineer go in and take a look at,” Place said.

The blast happened around 8 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 400 block of Hale Street.