Around 8 p.m. on Thursday, near Butler Ave and Hale Street in Pottstown, a house exploded with a family inside. Pottstown Borough Manager Justin Keller said five people were killed and two others hospitalized.

Friday morning, neighbors told WHYY News they used to smell gas near the home that was destroyed.

Dorothy Auman lives on Butler Ave, a few houses away from the explosion.

“Some days it would smell worse than others,” Auman said. “Some days it was strong, especially when you were driving up, towards that way.”

She said she witnessed PECO visit the house a “couple times,” as well as Pottstown firefighters a few times.

“You can always smell gas, and it built up, built up, built up,” said Tanya Johnson, who lives a few houses away on Butler Ave. She said she also witnessed PECO visit the area multiple times.

“They’d come out and they would brush it off,” said Auman.