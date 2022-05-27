Officials: Pottstown explosion leaves 4 dead, 2 injured; others may still be missing

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Fire crews have been sifting through the rubble of a massive house explosion that rocked a Montgomery County community and left at least four people dead.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Thursday near the area of Hale and Butler streets in Pottstown.

We went running down the street and a house was completely destroyed,” one neighbor told Action News.

In addition to the four fatalities, Pottstown Borough Manager Justin Keller confirmed two people were hospitalized for unknown injuries and two others may still be missing.

Police have not identified the victims at this time.

Neighbor Eunice Rome said she didn’t know the people in the home, but said her grandson Shane Rome Lawrence went to school with some of the children who lived there.

“I was crying earlier because I was sad that they died,” Lawrence said. “It’s crazy because nothing really happens in Pottstown.”

Debris could be seen scattered across the neighborhood after the blast leveled at least one home. Drone footage showed the scope of the damage.

Firefighters, police and EMS responded to the calls.