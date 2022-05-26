Chesco adds more 911 dispatchers to its ranks as it faces critical staffing shortage

Chester County announced the addition of six new 911 dispatchers to its ranks at Wednesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting as it seeks to address a massive staffing crisis impacting the county Department of Emergency Services.

The department has been hemorrhaging staff for years.

With 29 full and part-time vacancies as of Tuesday, the county agency was well above the 18 full and part-time vacancies that it had at the end of 2019.

With the addition of the recently hired telecommunicators and one worker who is leaving the call center, Chesco’s still has 24 empty slots. Despite the lack of workers, Bobby Kagel, the county administrator, said that the 911 call center is “operating normally.”

“It’s taking 911 calls. It’s dispatching police, fire, and emergency medical service units. It’s getting emergency responders to people that need the help. So in that sense, it is and it has been continuing to do those vital core functions of a normal 911 center,” Kagel said.