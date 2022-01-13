Gary Vinnacombe, deputy chief of EMS for Union Fire Company No. 1 of Oxford, is already experiencing the disruption of hospital closures firsthand because Jennersville was his squad’s go-to location. He said that his biggest need at the moment is people to staff the ambulance, but that all of the needs are interconnected.

“You need additional funding, any additional resources, and also equipment, all those things that make us able to make a response. But outside of that is having the ability to work together with our mutual aid agencies to move vehicles around regionally, to provide that level of regional support where we can work effectively with the companies that surround us to provide care to all the areas when available ambulances are at a minimum,” Vinnacombe said.

He hopes the white paper accomplishes its goal of increasing the public’s understanding as well as that of elected officials.

“We can share it with the elected officials at all levels — local, county, state, federal — just to help them understand our challenges,” Vinnacombe said.

While its white paper calls reopening the hospitals the “single most beneficial solution,” the EMS council also recommends an “unrealistic” option: freestanding emergency departments.

“The concept of a freestanding emergency department, in other parts of the country there’s a lot of these, where essentially the facility is nothing more than an emergency department. They may have a lab, or they might have X-ray capabilities, stuff like that, but the idea is they’re treating a little bit more than an urgent care. But the benefits to EMS is we can transport to a freestanding emergency department, we cannot transport a patient to an urgent care in Pennsylvania,” Brogan said.

The council believes that Pennsylvania’s regulations may mean that idea goes nowhere, but it just wants to start the conversation.

Another solution the council believes could ease the pressure is creation of Chester County’s own behavioral health facility to take the place of the one at Brandywine Hospital. Brogan said that the lack of such a facility will be a disservice to those suffering from mental health crises as well as those suffering from physical ailments.

Without Brandywine, he said, mental health patients will be placed in emergency rooms that aren’t equipped to handle the patients who need one-to-one mental health care.

“We’re concerned that there are going to be more behavioral health patients in remaining ERs, and that we’re going to be waiting longer, because we don’t have an in-county facility anymore to place them in, which again, has compounding effects on the emergency departments, their availability of beds for patient throughput, which then leads to the ambulances waiting longer for bed,” Brogan said.

He acknowledged that the solutions are costly, but that he thinks the crisis requires a creative solution.