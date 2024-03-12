Nemours Children’s Health opens specialty care, ambulatory surgical center in Malvern

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Nemours Children’s Health opened a specialty care and ambulatory surgical center in Malvern, the health system announced Monday.

The new 43,000-square-foot facility in Uptown Worthington is now one of five specialty care sites in southeastern Pennsylvania.

“With the addition of this location, Nemours continues to further its mission of improving the health of children through care and programs not readily available with its high standard of quality and distinction,” said Mark Marcantano, president of Nemours Children’s Health, Delaware Valley in a press release.

The Malvern site will offer 18 medical and outpatient surgical specialties, including a concussion program, developmental medicine, a sleep center, and a surgical center.