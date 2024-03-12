Nemours Children’s Health opens specialty care, ambulatory surgical center in Malvern

The 43,000-square-foot facility in Chester County will offer 18 medical and outpatient surgical specialties for children.

Hospital building entrance

Nemours Children’s Health has opened a new location in Chester County. (Nemours Children’s Health)

Nemours Children’s Health opened a specialty care and ambulatory surgical center in Malvern, the health system announced Monday.

The new 43,000-square-foot facility in Uptown Worthington is now one of five specialty care sites in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Children's hospital waiting room
Inside the new Nemours Children’s Health facility in Malvern. (Courtesy of Nemours Children’s Health)

“With the addition of this location, Nemours continues to further its mission of improving the health of children through care and programs not readily available with its high standard of quality and distinction,” said Mark Marcantano, president of Nemours Children’s Health, Delaware Valley in a press release.

The Malvern site will offer 18 medical and outpatient surgical specialties, including a concussion program, developmental medicine, a sleep center, and a surgical center.

Nemours Children’s Health, Malvern, will also provide occupational, physical, and speech therapies and collaborate with its offices in Delaware to create a personalized care plan for each patient.

“The opening of this center signifies Nemours Children’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional health care services and enhancing accessibility for the children and families of the southeast Pennsylvania region,” Marcantano said.

Children's hospital waiting room
Inside the new Nemours Children’s Health facility in Malvern. (Courtesy of Nemours Children’s Health)

The health network — which has two freestanding hospitals and 70 practices across Delaware, Florida, New Jersey and Pennsylvania — is strengthening its foothold in the region following the collapse of its 25-year partnership with Main Line Health in 2022.

In February, Nemours reached a partnership with Crozer Health, the four-hospital system in Delaware County, to bolster Crozer’s neonatal intensive care unit and pediatric cardiology services.

About Kenny Cooper

Kenny Cooper is WHYY’s suburban reporter covering Chester and Delaware counties. He joined WHYY in November 2020.

