Community members gathered in Philadelphia’s LOVE Park on Saturday to remember the more than 41,000 Palestinians killed in the past year by Israeli offensives in Gaza and the West Bank.

The commemoration comes a year after the Israel-Gaza war started on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas killed 1,200 Israelis and took more than 200 people hostage.

Families for Ceasefire Philly organized the vigil in front of the LOVE statue, where mourners hung a sign with the words “Gaza.” Adults and children left flowers, toys and shoes on reams of paper that listed the names of 34,000 Palestinians who have been killed in Gaza.