Artifacts left behind by festival goers on the grounds of the Nova Music Festival in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, after the devastating attack by Hamas fighters that killed 364 attendees, arrive in Philadelphia Sunday at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History.

After the massacre, the producers of the electronic trance music festival gathered and saved everything remaining on the grounds, including toppled tents, crumpled beach chairs, abandoned backpacks and bottles, DJ equipment, bullet-ridden portable bathrooms and cars destroyed by fire.

That detritus was reimagined as the traveling exhibition “The Moment Music Stood Still,” which arranges the material as tableaus that recreate the aftermath of the brutal attack. The exhibition features a banner reading “We Will Dance Again.”

“Imagine what the grounds looked like the next day and amplify that by a massacre where people were killed, fled, ran for hours,” said the Weitzman’s chief public engagement officer, Emily August. “The detritus of that festival is a memorial to what happened.”

“The Moment Music Stood Still” debuted in Tel Aviv, then traveled to New York last spring, and is now on view in Los Angeles. “The Nova Exhibition will be a shock to your system and a restart to your soul,” read a review of the L.A. show in Forbes magazine.

The reduced pop-up exhibition at the Weitzman arrives for the one-year anniversary Oct. 7 at the insistence of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who experienced the show in Los Angeles.

The date also corresponds with the annual Democratic Governors Association Fall Policy Conference, which will be held in Philadelphia. Shapiro is expected to attend.