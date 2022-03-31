The Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia is getting ready to re-open after more than two years closed.

The museum will include new material reflecting the last two years of American life during the pandemic.

In particular, a teacup and a chair.

In January, a stranger entered the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, where out of hospitality they offered him a cup of tea. That stranger turned out to be a gunman, who took four people hostage for more than 10 hours and demanded the release of a federal prisoner.

Ultimately, the synagogue’s rabbi hurled a chair at the man to distract him as the hostages fled to safety out the back door. The man was then shot dead by police.