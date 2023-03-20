The Freedom Seder was first conceived in 1969 by Arthur Waskow, who at the time was a civil rights activist and political academic fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies, a Washington D.C. think tank. He was deeply shaken by the killing of Martin Luther King, Jr., a year earlier.

Although raised Jewish, Waskow was not particularly observant until he connected the Passover story of Jewish liberation from Egypt with the contemporary struggle for civil rights.

“In all of Jewish history there had been different versions of the Seder focused around some element of Jewish liberation, but nobody had ever written a Seder that talked about the liberation of anybody else,” he said in his Mt. Airy home.

Waskow wrote a Seder about Black liberation, and staged the first Freedom Seder as an open event for all faiths and all races. About 800 people showed up.

That first Freedom Seder made Waskow consider more seriously his Jewish faith. It took many years, but finally in 1995 he became ordained as a rabbi. He founded the Jewish social activist organization The Shalom Center, which he still directs at age 89.

The Freedom Seder is an idea that has been picked up by Jewish communities far and wide. The Weitzman (then called simply the National Museum of American Jewish History) responded to a prompt from the Philadelphia International Festival of the Arts that asked: if you could travel to any time in history, where would you go? The museum answered: the first Freedom Seder. Thus the Freedom Seder Revisited was born.

This year a roster of speakers have been invited to speak of their own experience with personal liberation, including Elaine Holton, whose experience with riot police in West Philadelphia during the summer of 2020 after George Floyd was killed pushed her to found Phonk!, a festival of brass music in FDR Park. It will also feature comedian Geoff Jackson describing how his family would celebrate Christmas in secret while growing up in Saudi Arabia.

The lineup also includes Pauli Reese, podcaster of the “(un)common good,” comic Betty Smithsonian, Reverend Mark Kelly Tyler of Mother Bethel AME church, musician Aly Halpert, Rabbi Yosef Zarnighian, Congregation Mikveh Israel, and Mexican folk musician Ximena Violante.