The Weitzman Museum of American Jewish History is now searching for a new leader. Its CEO Misha Galperin has announced he will be stepping down.

He led the museum in Old City Philadelphia through a difficult four years.

Galperin first came to the museum as a consultant in 2019, when the previous CEO Ivy Barsky stepped down, to be interim CEO as the financially struggling institution drew up a strategic plan. He led the museum into Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in March 2020, a move that was immediately complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic and its shutdown.

As CEO, he led the museum through 18 months of bankruptcy proceedings, from which it emerged two years ago, largely through a $10 million gift from board member Mitchell Morgan. The museum was renamed after another transformational gift by shoe designer Stuart Weitzman.