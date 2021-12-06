On Monday night, the National Museum of American Jewish History changes its name to “The Weitzman.” The name honors benefactor Stuart Weitzman.

A designer and entrepreneur, Weitzman made a fortune in the shoe business and has been donating to the museum for almost a decade. His latest and largest donation of an undisclosed amount allows what is now officially the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History to regain its financial footing after emerging from bankruptcy earlier this year.

“I have been inspired by the NMAJH since my first visit in 2012,” Weitzman said in a statement. “I was drawn to their iconic artifacts that demonstrate the very foundations of religious freedom in America.”