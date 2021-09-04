Philadelphia’s Jewish museum emerges from bankruptcy

The National Museum of American Jewish History expects to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy later this month, a process which has taken a year longer than expected.

The Independence Mall-based museum had entered bankruptcy proceedings on March 1, 2020, unable to overcome a debt burden of about $30 million dollars, in large part leftover from the $150 million construction of its five-story building.

CEO Dr. Misha Galperin expected the legal and financial process to take about six months. But just days after filing, on March 13, the coronavirus pandemic forced the museum to shut down.

“Between COVID and the other issues, it took a hell of a lot longer and required a more protracted negotiation,” he said.

Not only could the museum not generate income from visitors, but because it had filed for bankruptcy it was not eligible for the kinds of federal emergency financial assistance that helped float other cultural institutions.