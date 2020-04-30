Jewish museum in Philly sends most of its staff home without pay

Like many businesses and cultural institutions, the National Museum of American Jewish History is furloughing employees, sending about two-thirds of its staff home on temporary, unpaid leave.

The COVID-19 pandemic could not have come at a worse time for the museum, just two weeks after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Interim CEO Misha Galperin had planned to keep the museum’s doors open while in bankruptcy court.

“Most people associate bankruptcy with inability to function. That’s not the case,” said Galperin.