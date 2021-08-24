Kimmel Center rolls out new vaccine mandate ahead of September reopening

Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center has announced it is requiring all guests to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination when it reopens next month.

The vaccine mandate will apply to all its venues: the Center for the Performing Arts, the Academy of Music, and the Merriam Theater, as well as locations away from the main campus, like the Forrest Theatre on Walnut Street. The center also confirmed it will enforce Philadelphia’s mask mandate throughout its locations, except when patrons are “actively consuming food or beverage in designated locations.”

The center has been closed throughout the pandemic. The new mandates will be in place for its reopening event on Sept. 18, which organizers say will feature live performances from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be free to the public.