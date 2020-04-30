Two more people in Pa. state prisons die after testing positive for COVID-19

Two more people incarcerated in Pennsylvania state prisons have died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to three since the pandemic began.

The latest deaths happened at the end of last week, but did not appear on a public database managed by the state’s Department of Corrections until Wednesday, when the department confirmed their test results.

“They weren’t being tracked on a document our office uses to update the website, but we just got that resolved this morning,” said DOC spokeswoman Maria Finn in an email.

Both men were serving sentences for third-degree murder at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County, where 27 incarcerated people have now tested positive for the coronavirus, the highest total in the system.

A 40-year-old died on Friday.

A 61-year-old died on Saturday.