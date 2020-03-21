Advocates call on Pa. officials to reduce prison population amid coronavirus outbreak

The Department of Health also denied requests for data on inmate testing, citing an outdated public health law that allows the state to keep certain information secret during a disease outbreak.

But even without a confirmed case, corrections leaders, along with advocates for incarcerated persons, believe the virus’ spread inside prisons is imminent.

“To the extent we can keep it out, we have some advantages,” Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said Wednesday on WITF’s “Smart Talk.” “Once it gets in, those advantages turn to disadvantages.”

Inmates’ rights advocates and epidemiologists describe prison conditions as a tinderbox for the coronavirus’ spread, with people living in close quarters and sharing spaces to eat and use the bathroom. They are urging state government leaders to reconsider how they house prisoners and are calling for the release of inmates who don’t pose a public safety concern.

“Without immediate action, jails and prisons will be the epicenter of the pandemic,” said Nyssa Taylor, policy counsel for the ACLU of Pennsylvania.

The Department of Corrections last week imposed restrictions on family visits, provided more soap to inmates, and started to screen staff every day for symptoms of COVID-19 to keep the virus out of prisons, officials said.

But it is hard to limit viral outbreaks in correctional facilities, said Joseph Amon, an epidemiologist and director of global health at Drexel University.

For every incarcerated person who gets the virus, corrections officials will have to limit the spread by following measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — isolating every person the inmate came into contact with. In correctional facilities, that could mean entire cell blocks.

“You have this point where you have to put a lot of people in isolation, potentially, and prisons don’t have the capacity to put a large number of people in isolation and care for them,” Amon said. “I don’t think there’s enough space or capacity to do the kind of real social distancing you would need to do.”

Bret Grote, legal director for the Abolitionist Law Center, said that without the opportunity to isolate and quarantine effectively, the virus will spread to other staff and out of the facility.

That’s what happened in New Jersey’s Bergen County Jail. As first reported by NJ.com, a corrections officer at the facility tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Seven other corrections officers later tested positive for the virus. Now, health officials are worried the officers may have spread the virus to the jail’s 250 ICE detainees and 300 county inmates.

The biggest concern for inmate advocates is Pennsylvania’s geriatric prisoners, who account for nearly 10% of the state’s total prison population, and the hundreds of other inmates currently held in infirmaries.

Prison officials said during budget hearings in 2019 that more than 400 inmates are receiving care at three long-term facilities: SCI Laurel Highlands, SCI Waymart, and SCI Muncy.