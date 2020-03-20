Coronavirus update: N.J. will shut down non-essential businesses

Updated 5:02 p.m.

To date, there are 890 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey, 268 in Pennsylvania, and 38 cases in Delaware.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday he will issue orders to shut down all non-essential businesses in the state and limit gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

It’s not clear yet when these rules will start being enforced. Murphy said details of the plan are still being finalized and would be released within the next 24 hours. But it’s clear the new rules would be even stricter than the state’s current ban on gatherings over 50 people, sweeping restrictions on business operations, and plea to avoid personal travel after 8 p.m.

“It brings me no joy, but we have no choice,” Murphy said at an afternoon news conference. “We will, within the next 24 hours, further tighten the screws in terms of the social distancing … It has absolutely proven to be the best way we can get out ahead of this virus and crack the back of it.”

The preview of a further crackdown came as confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey swelled by 155 overnight, to a total of 890. The death toll rose to 11.

Many nonessential businesses have already been reduced to operating between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m., while a wide range of venues have been shut down altogether — everything from gyms and casinos to malls and nail salons.

Bars and restaurants cannot offer dine-in services and must stick to takeout.

The goal, Murphy has said, is to slow the spread of the new coronavirus and make sure that the health care system is not overwhelmed with patients.