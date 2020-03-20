Coronavirus update: Philly opening testing site at Citizens Bank Park today
Updated 12:05 p.m.
To date, there are 268 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 742 in New Jersey, and 38 cases in Delaware.
Philadelphia to open testing site at Citizens Bank Park
Starting today, Philadelphia will open a drive-through testing site at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia. It will be open every day from 2 to 6 p.m., as long as there are testing supplies. The federal government provides those supplies, and will notify people of test results, according to a press release from the city.
People do not need a doctor’s note or prescription to get tested. However, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health specifies that tests will be limited to people above the age of 50, or health care workers, with symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The city recommends (but does not require) that people bring a government-issued ID card, a health care facility ID card for health care workers, or an insurance card.
There will be no walk-ins, and the site is only open to people in four-wheel, closed-top, non-commercial, non-recreational vehicles.
For anyone else showing the symptoms of COVID-19, the city recommends calling your health care provider to find other testing sites. The city says it will expand testing criteria if it can do more tests.
Pump prices plummet
Pennsylvania’s average price for gas is now $2.39 per gallon, New Jersey’s is $2.31, Delaware’s is $2.08. The national average stands at $2.17.
Gasoline prices have been trending downward since the start of the year, but that trend has accelerated since the spread of coronavirus. AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Ken Grant says the combination of plummeting demand for gas around the world, combined with a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, has pushed the cost for crude oil even lower.
He added that “the impact of COVID-19 and the oil price wars may significantly diminish the typical run-up in gas prices we see through the spring.”
Crude oil prices have fallen below $30 per barrel, the lowest it’s been in more than two decades. The price of crude closed at $26.43 per barrel on Thursday.
Northeast Pa. congressman in self-quarantine
U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, a Democrat whose district encompasses several counties in northeastern Pennsylvania, tweeted that he interacted with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, so he is self-quarantining at home for the next two weeks.
In a statement, Cartwright said he has not developed any symptoms.