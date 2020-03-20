Updated 12:05 p.m.

To date, there are 268 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 742 in New Jersey, and 38 cases in Delaware.

Philadelphia to open testing site at Citizens Bank Park

Starting today, Philadelphia will open a drive-through testing site at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia. It will be open every day from 2 to 6 p.m., as long as there are testing supplies. The federal government provides those supplies, and will notify people of test results, according to a press release from the city.

People do not need a doctor’s note or prescription to get tested. However, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health specifies that tests will be limited to people above the age of 50, or health care workers, with symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The city recommends (but does not require) that people bring a government-issued ID card, a health care facility ID card for health care workers, or an insurance card.

There will be no walk-ins, and the site is only open to people in four-wheel, closed-top, non-commercial, non-recreational vehicles.

For anyone else showing the symptoms of COVID-19, the city recommends calling your health care provider to find other testing sites. The city says it will expand testing criteria if it can do more tests.