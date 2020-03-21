Wolf administration backtracks on closing laundromats for coronavirus

When Luz Toledo read Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s latest order to close “non-life sustaining” businesses to contain coronavirus spread on Thursday night, she was concerned.

Dry cleaning and laundry services were listed among the businesses that weren’t allowed to continue physical operations. And Toledo, who runs the L.T. Laundromat in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood with her husband Norberto, assumed the closure order applied to her.

Even during a pandemic, she said, laundromats are important — especially in cities where it’s common not to have private laundry.

“People still have dirty clothes,” she said.

Toledo was right to be worried — at least at first. Lyndsay Kensinger, a spokeswoman for Wolf’s administration, said the order was supposed to apply to laundromats. However, after getting feedback from businesses and local officials, they decided to change course and move laundromats into the “life-sustaining” category.