Coronavirus update: Chester County Health Dept. to provide Delco with COVID-19 services
Updated 12:29 p.m.
To date, there are 185 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 742 in New Jersey, and 30 cases in Delaware.
Under an agreement approved Wednesday, Chester County will begin providing COVID-19 health services to Delaware County, which does not have its own health department.
Chester County will provide expanded testing, case investigation and surveillance, quarantine designations, and daily monitoring of emergency room volume in Delaware County hospitals, among other services.
“It’s one thing to answer the bell when it rings in your own backyard, but it’s quite another to answer the bell when it’s a little more distant,” Delaware County Council Chair Brian Zidek said during a joint news conference.
“We are truly taking this as a heartfelt combined effort,” said Chester County Commissioner Marian Moskowitz.
The agreement requires Delaware County to pay Chester County 30% of all unreimbursed COVID-19 costs Chester County incurs while serving both counties during the pandemic, according to the Delaware County Daily Times.
Zidek said establishing a health department in Delaware County would take between 18 and 24 months.
As of Thursday morning, Chester County had recorded 10 positive cases of COVID-19. There are currently 14 positive cases in Delaware County.
Pennsylvania reported its first related death Wednesday, a person from Northampton County. New Jersey has recorded nine deaths.
SEPTA to switch to Saturday schedule
Starting Sunday, SEPTA will begin operating on a typical Saturday schedule, seven days a week, until further notice as part of an effort to “maintain a safe environment for customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the agency said in a news release on Thursday.
The announcement means there will be reduced service on all buses, the Market-Frankford Line, the Broad Street Line, trolleys, and the Norristown High Speed Line.
SEPTA had previously reduced service on its Regional Rail lines.
Starting Friday, SEPTA will temporarily close outlying Regional Rail station ticket windows and waiting rooms.
Pa. bars visitors from state hospitals, youth centers, forestry camp
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Pennsylvania’s Department of Health is barring visitors from all state centers, state hospitals, youth development centers, and youth forestry camps.
Exceptions include visits by probation departments, lawyers, and family and clergy approved by the facility’s director.
All visitors will have to pass a medical screening before entering any of these facilities.
$1 million for food aid
The Lincoln Financial Foundation has announced that it’s upping its funding to food banks, community pantries and soup kitchens to $1 million.
The money will go to nearly 30 organizations in 11mcities, including Philadelphia, that distribute food to these facilities, as well as help dispense school lunches to students who are out-of-school and meals to seniors.