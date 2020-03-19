Coronavirus update: Chester County Health Dept. to provide Delco with COVID-19 services

Updated 12:29 p.m.

To date, there are 185 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 742 in New Jersey, and 30 cases in Delaware.

Under an agreement approved Wednesday, Chester County will begin providing COVID-19 health services to Delaware County, which does not have its own health department.

Chester County will provide expanded testing, case investigation and surveillance, quarantine designations, and daily monitoring of emergency room volume in Delaware County hospitals, among other services.

“It’s one thing to answer the bell when it rings in your own backyard, but it’s quite another to answer the bell when it’s a little more distant,” Delaware County Council Chair Brian Zidek said during a joint news conference.

“We are truly taking this as a heartfelt combined effort,” said Chester County Commissioner Marian Moskowitz.

The agreement requires Delaware County to pay Chester County 30% of all unreimbursed COVID-19 costs Chester County incurs while serving both counties during the pandemic, according to the Delaware County Daily Times.

Zidek said establishing a health department in Delaware County would take between 18 and 24 months.

As of Thursday morning, Chester County had recorded 10 positive cases of COVID-19. There are currently 14 positive cases in Delaware County.

Pennsylvania reported its first related death Wednesday, a person from Northampton County. New Jersey has recorded nine deaths.