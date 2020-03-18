Coronavirus update: Philly police detail plan to limit arrests for nonviolent offenses

Updated 2:00 p.m.

To date, there are 133 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 267 in New Jersey, and 19 in Delaware.

‘Rapid growth phase’ for virus in Philly

Philadelphia has entered what Health Commissioner Tom Farley called the “rapid growth stage” of the coronavirus pandemic, as the number of confirmed cases in the city rose by 16 since Tuesday to a total of 34.

“I expect that to continue,” he said of the increase at a Wednesday afternoon news briefing.

On the first full day of a nonessential business shutdown in Philly, City Commissioner Lisa Deeley said holding an in-person primary on April 28 would be “exceedingly difficult” and called on Gov. Tom Wolf to delay the election until May or June.

Candidates for president, Congress and state legislative offices are due to appear on that ballot, among other races.

Officials confirmed that water, gas and electricity service would not be shut off to households through at least May 1. Although many city agencies have rolled back operations, essential services remain open and the city has posted instructions on how to access them on its website.

Also Wednesday, Farley spoke about efforts taken by hospitals to free beds and expand the city’s COVID-19 testing capacity. He said a testing site near South Philadelphia’s sports complex could be coming “soon,” which would augment other medical centers already running tests.

Philadelphia police to limit arrests for nonviolent offenses

Even Philadelphia police officers making arrests must now abide by new social distancing guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19 and prevent jail crowding.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Wednesday that people who commit certain nonviolent offenses will be detained, identified and then issued a warrant to report later for processing.