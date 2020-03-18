Coronavirus update: Philly police detail plan to limit arrests for nonviolent offenses
Updated 2:00 p.m.
To date, there are 133 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 267 in New Jersey, and 19 in Delaware.
‘Rapid growth phase’ for virus in Philly
Philadelphia has entered what Health Commissioner Tom Farley called the “rapid growth stage” of the coronavirus pandemic, as the number of confirmed cases in the city rose by 16 since Tuesday to a total of 34.
“I expect that to continue,” he said of the increase at a Wednesday afternoon news briefing.
On the first full day of a nonessential business shutdown in Philly, City Commissioner Lisa Deeley said holding an in-person primary on April 28 would be “exceedingly difficult” and called on Gov. Tom Wolf to delay the election until May or June.
Candidates for president, Congress and state legislative offices are due to appear on that ballot, among other races.
Officials confirmed that water, gas and electricity service would not be shut off to households through at least May 1. Although many city agencies have rolled back operations, essential services remain open and the city has posted instructions on how to access them on its website.
Also Wednesday, Farley spoke about efforts taken by hospitals to free beds and expand the city’s COVID-19 testing capacity. He said a testing site near South Philadelphia’s sports complex could be coming “soon,” which would augment other medical centers already running tests.
Philadelphia police to limit arrests for nonviolent offenses
Even Philadelphia police officers making arrests must now abide by new social distancing guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19 and prevent jail crowding.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Wednesday that people who commit certain nonviolent offenses will be detained, identified and then issued a warrant to report later for processing.
Outlaw said whether to take people into custody will be up to the discretion of officers, who must weigh factors such as the severity of the alleged offense as well as the person’s criminal record, demeanor and potential danger to the community.
“The department is not turning a blind eye to crime,” Outlaw said, adding later: “No one will escape accountability for the crimes that they will commit.”
An internal PPD memo obtained by WHYY’s Billy Penn on Tuesday specified the crimes for which arrests would temporarily suspended, including drug offenses, theft and prostitution.
Outlaw on Wednesday slammed that leak for causing an “undue fear of panic and alarm during a time of crisis” and said arrests in all cases will be up to the discretion of officers.
She also said she’s not sure what impact the new guidelines will have on crime in the city.
“We are working through this the same way everyone else is,” she said. “This is unchartered. This is unprecedented. We’re going to deal with things as they come. And if something doesn’t work, we have to go back to the drawing board and figure out what does work.”
Grocery stores, retailers set aside special hours for older shoppers
Whole Foods, Giant-owned grocery stores, Target and other retailers are setting aside special hours for at-risk customers so they can shop in less crowded conditions and limit their potential exposure to people infected with COVID-19. Early research in China and elsewhere has found that being elderly or having another illness greatly increases the risk of dying from COVID-19.
Whole Foods and Giant stores, which include the Martin’s brand, for example, have set aside the first hour of every day for shoppers over 60.
Target, for its part, will reserve the first hour of operations each Wednesday to vulnerable populations, including elderly customers and those with underlying health concerns.
Stop and Shop and Dollar General have also announced special accommodations for those over 60.
If you’d like to know if other stores are doing something similar, call ahead or check online.