Pennsylvania now has 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Updated 1:55 p.m.

The latest numbers from the Pennsylvania Department of Health show there are now six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 33 presumed positive cases.

Most of those cases are concentrated in Montgomery County, where 17 people either have or are believed to have the coronavirus. On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all nonessential gathering places, including stores and churches, to shut down for at least two weeks. Critical retail businesses such as supermarkets, pharmacies, and gas stations will remain open.

Delaware County has five cases of coronavirus, Bucks County has two and Philadelphia also now has three.

There are roughly 130 other cases statewide pending diagnosis.

State Health Secretary Rachel Levine said there will be a relaxation of state guidelines for testing, meaning more liberal than official CDC guidelines.

Now, a doctor can send a test to a commercial lab for processing, bypassing the state Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This will increase the quantity and speed of testing.

“Now that you can order through commercial laboratories, it’s much easier to just do the test. That will continue to improve,” said Health Secretary Rachel Levine. “But the country is not at a place where they can do countrywide, population-based testing.”

However, there are still screening restrictions in place: Only patients meeting symptoms criteria are to be tested.

-Peter Crimmins

Canceled blood drives cause concern for Blood Bank of Delmarva supplies

Blood donation drives at schools have traditionally been a reliable source for the Blood Bank of Delmarva. About 40% of the blood the bank receives comes from drives hosted by schools, organizations and businesses. But almost all donation drives at those locations have now been canceled due to coronavirus fears.

That has the blood bank’s leaders concerned about a dangerous decline in the blood they supply to hospitals.

“The blood drives are kind of a lost cause right now,” said the blood bank’s Tony Prado. “This coronavirus is unprecedented, we’re in a challenging position because we still gotta fill these hospital orders, and we got 19 of them in Delmarva, and it’s a challenge.”

Earlier this week, the blood bank hosted a drive at the University of Delaware, which typically draws between 100 and 200 donors. “We had 18 donors show up,” Prado said. Even though the drive was held before state officials announced four people at the university had confirmed cases of COVID-19, the turnout was just a fraction of what it typically has been.

”We don’t want to get to a situation where we have to declare a blood emergency,” Prado said. “We are starting to see our inventory levels drop below the optimal seven-day supply level.”

The supply of O-negative blood is down to just two days, while there is a four days’ supply of O-positive.

Instead of depending on drives that have been canceled, Prado urged anyone who is healthy to come donate at one of the blood bank’s two Delaware locations in Christiana and Dover. Walk-in donations are also being collected in Salisbury, Maryland, and Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania.

“Please come out. We are asking you to be brave. But you’re going to be helping some people that are counting on us,” he said. “People who have some extra time on their hands, maybe they can come and see us. I know we’re asking a lot, but this is important.”

Anyone who is experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms is not eligible to donate. Blood bank staff performs a brief check up on all potential donors to rule out any illness. That also applies to anyone who has traveled to areas with an outbreak of COVID-19 like China, Iran and much of Europe.

-Mark Eichmann

Drive-through coronavirus testing in Del.

On Friday, Delaware’s largest state health system ChristianaCare is providing drive-through coronavirus testing in Wilmington. Currently, the state of Delaware has four confirmed cases, all linked to the University of Delaware community.

Today’s testing is for people who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, including fever, cough and shortness of breath.

-Cris Barrish

Montco shutdown has spill-over effect into Philly

Meanwhile, the Montgomery County order from Wolf created a domino effect in the School District of Philadelphia — where 63 of its schools are closed for at least Friday, announced late Thursday evening.

According to Philly school officials, 2,100 of the district’s 18,000 employees live in Montgomery County.

The district anticipated that at some schools the staffing shortage would be so severe that it was “unlikely they will be able to function as fully operating schools that would effectively meet the needs of our students,” according to a statement distributed Thursday night.

-Avi Wolfman-Arent

NJ Transit: No need to panic after train engineer self-quarantines

A spokesperson for NJ Transit is trying to reassure the public after the locomotive engineers’ union said one of its members is in self-quarantine due to possible exposure to coronavirus.

Jim Brown, chairman of the NJ Transit Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, said the man isolated himself after his wife came into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

But NJ Transit spokeswoman Nancy Snyder emphasized that self-quarantine does not necessarily mean the engineer has the virus.

What’s more, she said, engineers work in the front of the train and don’t typically interact with customers or the workers who check tickets.

“I don’t want to raise false public alarm,” she said.

The union and NJ Transit disagree about whether the agency is doing enough to protect its workers. Brown said the agency still hasn’t implemented a protocol to deal with possible coronavirus exposures, while Snyder said that’s false and the agency’s medical services personnel provided timely guidance to the concerned engineer.

For now, NJ Transit is operating on a normal schedule. Snyder said the agency is disinfecting all its trains and buses at least every 24 hours.

But ridership is down 20 percent in the last week, she said, which translates to about 164,000 fewer train and bus riders a day based on 2018 figures.

Also Friday, New Jersey’s two largest utilities, PSE&G and JCP&L, announced they would suspend shutting off households’ electric or gas service due to nonpayment — the former through April and the latter indefinitely.

South Jersey’s other main utility provider, Atlantic City Electric, did not immediately confirm its policy.

-Nicholas Pugliese

N.J. Assembly to pass emergency legislation, although timing with Senate unclear

New Jersey’s Assembly speaker and minority leader said they will work together Monday to pass a package of legislation in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bills will allow remote classroom instruction to count toward school districts’ 180-day teaching requirement; ensure that students eligible for free or reduced-price meals continue to receive them if schools close; and prohibit employers from firing workers who have to be quarantined, among others.

Only one of the bills — the one related to remote instruction — is currently on the state Senate’s agenda Monday, however. A spokesman for the Senate Democrats said “things are very fluid” and could change.

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, and Minority Leader Jon Bramnick, R-Union, said in a joint statement that they had canceled all proceedings Monday except one committee hearing and a full voting session needed to pass the bills.

They said members of the public could attend but urged them to follow CDC guidelines or, in the case of people over 60 and those with underlying medical conditions, to view the proceedings online.

The Senate, on the other hand, is proceeding with all previously scheduled hearings but banning members of the public. Instead, the sessions will be streamed online and people can submit testimony via email.

-Nicholas Pugliese