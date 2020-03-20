Kevin James would typically buy groceries once a month. This week, he has been checking out the store every day just to see what he could get to stock up at home.

“It’s a matter of emergency now to my household,” James said. “As I kept watching current events, it was like this [is] serious, we can’t mess around with this.”

“It’s been insane,” said a meat cutter working in the Midwest for a large supermarket chain; she asked that her name not be used because her employer did not authorize an interview. “I’ve worked the last six days, and we haven’t been able to keep anything on the shelves. We’re cutting and grinding things, which are gone within minutes of putting it out. We run out of stuff at 10 a.m.”

“Some of the guys I work with who have been there for 30-plus years are like, ‘Never seen it this bad, not even Y2K was this bad, no snowstorms or anything.’”

In an interview, the meat cutter said she has seen people buy six to 10 gallons of milk at a time, carts full of toilet paper, carts full of fresh and frozen meat. She’s had difficulty buying any chicken or beef for herself, because a lot of it is gone by the time she finishes her shift at noon. She usually works an eight-hour day, and now works 10 hours a day.

She said many don’t understand how difficult it can be to work at a grocery store, especially during a pandemic.

“They think we have infinite supply in the back,” she said. “They don’t understand how difficult it is, for especially meat cutters, how much time it takes and how much effort it is to get that product cut and out on the floor. They usually think it can take a couple minutes, and it usually takes 20-30 on a normal day.”

In a text sent after the interview, the meat cutter said an automatic wrapping machine had broken, so a package of meat that would normally take 10 seconds to package now takes three minutes because they have to wrap it by hand. Some customers have been angry about that. She said there are three maintenance employees responsible for multiple stores.

“If you’re shopping, please don’t stand over the clerk’s shoulder while they’re stocking cause it makes them uncomfortable especially with the pandemic,” she said.

“People are starting to realize that people who work in grocery stores and on the supply chains, that their job is actually important, and people have been thanking us a lot more recently, which is really different and weird, we’re not used to being thanked … we still get the people who yell at us for not having stuff, but a lot more thanking.”