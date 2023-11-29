From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise for the last three weeks according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Now that Thanksgiving is over, Dr. Ed Lifshitz, medical director of communicable disease service for the New Jersey Health Department, expects the trend to continue.

“The past few years following the Thanksgiving holidays we have seen an increase in cases as people do congregate together,” he said.

Epidemiologist Dr. Stanley H. Weiss, a professor at the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and a professor of biostatistics and epidemiology at the Rutgers School of Public Health, said it’s hard to predict exactly how respiratory diseases will increase from year to year.

“There is always, though, an increase as we’re bearing into these winter months, so with some certainty I can tell you yes, we can expect COVID is going to increase,” he said.

Dr. Lifshitz said an increase in COVID-19 cases will result in a higher number of COVID-19-related deaths, and a similar uptick in flu-related deaths is also expected to happen this time of year.

He noted that while the public health emergency phase of the pandemic is over, the total number of COVID-related deaths is still much higher than the number of flu-related deaths, but it’s difficult to get exact figures because COVID-related mortality is tracked much more carefully.

“It is what is known as reportable, meaning every case of COVID that a doctor or a lab discovers has to get reported to public health authorities, and the same is not true for influenza,” he said.

When it comes to determining death caused by the flu, Dr. Lifshitz said that those numbers are estimates based on larger studies.

He said the CDC estimates between 12,000 and 52,000 Americans a year die from flu-related illness, and New Jersey has approximately 3% of the national population. “So just based upon that calculation I would estimate that about 360 to 1,680 people die of the flu every year in New Jersey, and again that’s just a rough estimate.”

He added that last year New Jersey had a fairly normal flu season, which suggests that about a thousand or so New Jerseyans likely died from the flu in 2022.

He said for all of last year the CDC reported 6,461 COVID-related deaths in New Jersey, “so no matter how you look at it we continue to see about five times the number of people dying in New Jersey from COVID as from flu.”