Dogfish Head pivots from beer to hand sanitizer
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery is switching from making beer to cranking out hand sanitizer to provide for the state of Delaware.
“I never thought Dogfish Head would be in the sanitizer business. But this is a time of crisis, and necessity is the mother of invention,” said Dogfish Head founder Sam Calagione. “It is our duty to do what we can to keep as many people safe and healthy in our community.”
Dogfish has been in the brewing business since its founding in Delaware in 2002. Now part of its production line will shift to the sanitizer business. They plan to sell sanitizer to the state at market price. The profits from that sale will go into a fund to help Delawareans affected by the coronavirus.
“Dogfish Head is one of Delaware’s great small business success stories,” said Gov. John Carney. “It’s great to see this nationally known company, with its roots in Delaware, step up in a time of such significant need to provide this vital product, and assist Delaware restaurant workers who’ve been affected so significantly by the coronavirus outbreak.”
The Dogfish sanitizer won’t be sold directly to the public, but will be sent to groups like healthcare facilities and first responders.
The company’s production brewery and distillery in Milton are still in operation, but other businesses, including the Dogfish Head Inn and the brewery’s tasting room and kitchen, are closed.