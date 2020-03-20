Dogfish Head pivots from beer to hand sanitizer

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery is switching from making beer to cranking out hand sanitizer to provide for the state of Delaware.

“I never thought Dogfish Head would be in the sanitizer business. But this is a time of crisis, and necessity is the mother of invention,” said Dogfish Head founder Sam Calagione. “It is our duty to do what we can to keep as many people safe and healthy in our community.”

Dogfish has been in the brewing business since its founding in Delaware in 2002. Now part of its production line will shift to the sanitizer business. They plan to sell sanitizer to the state at market price. The profits from that sale will go into a fund to help Delawareans affected by the coronavirus.