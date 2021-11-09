The plight of restaurant operators over the past two years has been well-told, with dining rooms shuttered and servers and kitchen staff laid off amid the pandemic shut downs.

Some restaurants were able to get help from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, a federal grant program that was included in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan President Biden signed into law in March. Recipients would not have to repay the funding as long as the money is spent on eligible uses no later than March 2023.

“Unfortunately, two-thirds of the 300,000 applicants to that program were not funded because the program itself was underfunded,” said Tyler Akin, outside his restaurant, Le Cavalier at the Hotel DuPont in Wilmington.

Akin, who is also chef-owner at Philadelphia’s Stock and Res Ipsa Cafe, is one of several chefs who will team up to raise money to support the Independent Restaurant Coalition’s efforts to help more of those restaurants.

“The IRC is still fighting to make those funds accessible to every restaurant that was eligible,” he said.