Being vaccinated isn’t a guarantee against infection or serious illness, but Hong says it’s far safer than not getting the shots.

The statistics bear him out. For example, in the period from Oct. 18 to Oct. 24, the last week for which figures are available, plenty of vaccinated people got infected and hospitalized but the toll was sharply higher among the unvaccinated.

For that week, people who were unvaccinated or only partly vaccinated accounted for 74% of the 2,166 cases, 68% of the 71 hospitalizations among those people and 88% of the 17 deaths.

Since the first residents were fully vaccinated in January, 103 of them have been hospitalized and 77 died. During that same period, more than 800 unvaccinated Delawareans have died.

“The data have shown that if you are vaccinated, you are at decreased risk of getting sick and decreased risk of spreading disease. It’s not 100% and I hear a lot of people saying, ‘Well, you know, then why is there a difference?’” Dr. Hong said.

His response: “There’s a significant risk difference between the two groups … a sizable difference.”

As for young adults in the 18-34 age group, barely half of whom have been vaccinated, Hong said they know older people are at increased risk of serious illness and don’t think they need to get inoculated. He urged them to talk to their doctor and get the facts about the risk of side effects.

“They’re healthier in general. They feel they’re less likely to get sick,’’ Hong said. “But unfortunately, we are seeing severe cases in that age group. It can impact anyone. So, you know, you are not immune to it.”

University of Delaware professor Jennifer Horney, an epidemiologist, concurred.

“The overwhelming preponderance of the evidence is that the vaccine protects against hospitalization and death,” Horney told WHYY News. “Most of the hospitalizations and deaths we’ve seen in vaccinated people are those with immunocompromised conditions or much older people.”

She urged everybody, regardless of their vaccination status, to take precautions to protect themselves and others, especially indoors.

“I definitely remain concerned,’’ Horney said, adding that “it’s still out there,” referring to the coronavirus.

“So we still have the need to be cautious about things like family gatherings and indoor unmasked activities. We know that people are very tired after celebrating holidays for nearly the last two years in a different way, and people would like to get back to their quote-unquote normal types of routines.”

She also stressed that vaccinated people can still transmit the virus, and that people should be careful indoors at Thanksgiving — just three weeks from now — and over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

“If we’re in a large group setting, even among our family and extended family, we don’t know necessarily who may have a specific vulnerability to an infection, even a breakthrough infection that may end up putting them in the hospital,’’ she said.