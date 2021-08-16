Breakthrough COVID cases see sharp rise in Del. as officials emphasize risk among unvaccinated

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Breakthrough COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated Delawareans have risen sharply over the last four weeks, a WHYY News analysis of state public health data has found.

A total of 12.5% of the coronavirus cases from July 16 to Aug. 12 were confirmed in people who had either received two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

During the previous six months, during which the first residents were fully vaccinated, only 1.2% of the cases were so-called breakthrough cases, data analyzed by WHYY showed.

Division of Public Health officials have not yet provided a more detailed breakdown of breakthrough cases for the last month.

The analysis was based on data from the state’s coronavirus website as well as weekly COVID-19 updates from the public health officials. Those updates list the cumulative number of breakthrough cases, as well as the number of fully vaccinated people who were hospitalized from COVID or died of coronavirus-related causes.

The bottom line is that breakthrough cases nearly doubled between July 16 and Aug. 12, during a period when COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations also rose sharply.