All state employees and all health care employees in Delaware must get vaccinated for COVID-19 by Sept. 30 or be tested regularly for the virus, Gov. John Carney announced today.

Carney also encouraged private employers to impose similar requirements, noting that several Delaware companies have already done so.

Carney’s order didn’t specify what regular testing means, or whether employees would face termination if they did not comply. Nor did he issue an official order, with his news release saying the regulations will be posted by the end of August. Officials in the governor’s office did not immediately respond to questions about how Carney’s new order would be enforced.

The order pertains to all 14,000 employees of state agencies, such as the state police, DelDOT, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Division of Motor Vehicles.