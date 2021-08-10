Unproven and debunked assertions abounded outside Christiana Hospital, the largest in Delaware on Monday night.

Those claims include a belief that the COVID-19 vaccine was developed too fast and everybody taking it is part of the experiment.

Others said side effects are legion but are being suppressed by health officials and the news media, or that the statistics showing the recent coronavirus surge is almost entirely among unvaccinated people are fake or doctored.

Some argued the shots are part of a plot to shrink the world’s population, and that forcing workers to get vaccinated or lose their jobs violates the post-World War II Nuremberg Code, a set of ethical principles governing medical experiments — not vaccinations — and stipulating that voluntary consent is essential.

About 50 people chanted “No mandates!” and waved posters such as one that proclaimed “Termination for Non-Vaccination is Discrimination.’’ They were part of the second demonstration in three days over ChristianaCare’s decision to require vaccinations of all 14,000 employees and contractors or else face termination.

Only a few of Monday’s protesters actually work for Christina Care, however.

One was nurse Jennine Gordon, who carried a sign that said, “Last Years Heroes This Years Unemployed.”

She waved it to signify that health care workers were lauded for caring for COVID-19 patients in 2020, but those working for Christiana Care now face job loss if they don’t get either the one-shot Johson & Johnson vaccine, or one shot of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines by Sept. 21— six weeks from now.

“We’re getting treated like dirt if we don’t get the vaccine,’’ Gordon told WHYY News.

Gordon says she won’t.

She’s protesting the mandate publicly because she wants “to have the right to choose what goes in my body or not. That’s all we’re asking.”

So why is she against getting vaccinated?

“Because of all the deadly side effects I’ve seen in patients here,” Gordon said.