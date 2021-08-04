Paid family leave advocates rally in Wilmington: ‘We can’t afford the cost of inaction’

When Nour Qutyan’s mother had a “breast cancer scare,” she wanted to travel from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh to comfort and care for her. Qutyan was threatened with the loss of her restaurant job.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Qutyan had to take time off without pay when her housemates came down with COVID-19.

So the effort nationally and in neighboring Delaware to guarantee up to 12 weeks of paid family leave for all workers with a qualifying need drew Qutyan to Wilmington on Wednesday.

Qutyan was there to advocate for providing the benefit to new parents and those caring for a child, spouse, or parent with a serious illness.

“It doesn’t make sense that taking time to take care of yourself or those you love is something you can get punished for with the loss of your job, your hours, or your pay,’’ Qutyan told a few dozen supporters.

“We cannot function as a society without our caretakers if we want to move forward bigger and better,” Qutyan said. “We need to treat caretakers with respect and dignity.”

“A lot of us, myself included, work in low wage jobs, even sub-minimum wage jobs with no paid time off. There’s no saving up hours for an emergency. You either work and make money or you have nothing at all.”