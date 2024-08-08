More mental health support is coming to Delaware schools

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Delaware students needing more mental health support could soon see it in their schools under legislation signed into law by Gov. John Carney on Wednesday.

The two new laws are aimed at providing more mental and behavioral health professionals in K–12 schools. Children and youth are experiencing soaring rates of anxiety, depression, trauma, loneliness and suicide, according to Inseparable, a national mental health advocacy group.

House Speaker Valerie Longhurst (D-Bear) sponsored the bills. She said she’s concerned about the youth suicide rate — suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth aged 10–14 in the U.S. and the third leading cause for those aged 15–24, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Kids have been struggling with suicide and anxiety, ADHD, and we really didn’t have the staffing in our schools,” Longhurst said. “Delaware ranked at the bottom in the country for the amount of counselors and behavioral health professionals in the schools.”

Suicide rates are up in Delaware no matter the age. According to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science’s 2023 annual report, 145 people died by suicide last year, the highest number since before 2019. The Division of Forensic Sciences only has its most recent annual report on its website. The majority of suicides occurred with a firearm.

The first piece of legislation adds a full-time social worker or counselor to high schools at a ratio of one per 250 students, to be phased in over three years. It also establishes a ratio of 700 high school students per psychologist.

It’s the third consecutive measure by Longhurst to add more mental health support to public schools. She sponsored a bill signed into law in 2021 that put the ratio of elementary school students and counselors at 250 to one, as well as legislation in 2022 that created the same ratio in middle schools.

The other bill signed by Carney on Wednesday requires the Department of Health and Social Services to change the state’s Medicaid plan so it covers services in school-based health centers for all Medicaid-eligible students. The deadline to submit the state’s amended plan to the federal government for approval is Jan. 1, 2025.