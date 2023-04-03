For three years, most people who got health insurance through Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) — federal programs that are managed by individual states for people with low incomes — were guaranteed continuous coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A temporary special rule prohibited states from terminating coverage for people whose incomes grew higher than the program limits, or when people failed to submit annual renewal applications.

“It really kept folks safe and ensured that people could get the care that they needed during a public health crisis,” Joanna Rosenhein, community engagement manager at the Pennsylvania Health Access Network, said. “Having to worry about the complex renewal process during the pandemic and during this time just would have been overwhelming for people.”

But the continuous coverage policy expired Friday as pandemic protections more broadly begin to phase out.

It means millions of residents in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware must submit income and household information to state agencies within the next 12 months to get reevaluated for the program.

If they don’t, people could lose health insurance coverage.

There are steps people can take to prepare for the renewal process, and there are other health insurance options for people who no longer qualify for Medicaid coverage where they live.

Update your contact information

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services will send people a series of notifications by mail, text, and email about 90 days before a renewal application is due.

The state will mail out formal renewal packets and applications at least 30 days before the submission deadline.

Enrollment specialists say it’s important to have a correct mailing address and phone number on file with the state, especially if someone has moved during the pandemic.

Pennsylvania residents can check and update their contact information by calling the state Department of Human Services’ Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930. People in Philadelphia can call 1-215-560-7226.

Pennsylvanians can also update their account information online through COMPASS, a state online portal for social and human services programs like Medicaid.